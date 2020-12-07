Monday, 07 December 2020 – Former secular singer turned motivational speaker and minister of the gospel, Size 8, has posted a video of the lavish mansion that her husband is building for his parents in the village.

Size 8 revealed that DJ Mo’s parents had separated when she got married to him 8 years ago.

In fact, the celebrity gospel deejay had not seen his father eye to eye for years.

However, MO’s parents ironed out their differences and they are now living happily together.

She posted a video inspecting the mansion that is still under construction and captioned it, “This is not to make you feel bad about yourself but to encourage you that God does wonders.

“I met @djmokenya 8 years ago and at that time his parents were separated and had not seen his dad eye to eye for years!!!

“Now fast forward see what God can do a beautiful home almost done for His parents who reconciled back together by God’s grace after years of separation.

@djmokenya God bless you for this. Never give up on God,’’ she posted and shared the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST