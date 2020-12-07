Monday, 07 December 2020 – Before Linet Munyali alias Size 8 got saved, she was one of the most sought after secular artists, signed under Calif Records.

The mellow-voiced singer gave her life to Christ and switched to the gospel industry when she was at the top of her career.

At first, Kenyans thought that she was creating publicity stunts but it later emerged that she had completely ditched secular music.

The singer has excited her fans after she posted a photo taken during her secular days.

She posted the photo and captioned it, “ Huyu ni mimi some years ago singing secular music and people say there is no God uuuuuuuuwwwwwwiiiiiiii Mungu amebadilisha vitu VICE VERSA in Jesus name!! Your testimony is loading”

Here’s the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST