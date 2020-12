Sunday, 20 December 2020 – Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, is currently doing a music tour in different towns across Tanzania that is sponsored by a giant telecommunication company.

During one of his recent tours, a rogue fan emerged from the blues and attacked him.

The singer’s bodyguards were caught off-guard by the violent fan who almost wrestled the music superstar to the ground.

