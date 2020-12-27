Our client is a wholesaler and retailer of spare parts, operating in Nairobi.

They are looking to fill the position of a Shop Attendant.

Main Responsibilities of Job

The jobholder will be responsible for:

Proactively close sales from walk-in customers (over the counter sales).

Generating accurate, complete, and timely invoices using billing software.

New business development from both walk-in customers and client telephone enquiries.

Offering product knowledge and direct sales services to walk in customer enquiries.

High level of customer service and negotiation skills for both walk-in and customer telephone queries.

Timely processing of customer orders and pro-active follow up on customer enquiries.

Pro-active confirmation on stock availability, and follow up on stock shortages.

Qualifications:

Certificate or diploma in any business related course.

At least 2 years’ experience in sales.

Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage.

Good relationship building, communication and networking skills

Good influencing, negotiation, analytical and interpersonal skills

Good organizational and time management skills

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com stating the subject heading “SHOP ATTENDANT” by Tuesday 5th January 2021 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.