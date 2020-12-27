Our client is a wholesaler and retailer of spare parts, operating in Nairobi.
They are looking to fill the position of a Shop Attendant.
Main Responsibilities of Job
The jobholder will be responsible for:
- Proactively close sales from walk-in customers (over the counter sales).
- Generating accurate, complete, and timely invoices using billing software.
- New business development from both walk-in customers and client telephone enquiries.
- Offering product knowledge and direct sales services to walk in customer enquiries.
- High level of customer service and negotiation skills for both walk-in and customer telephone queries.
- Timely processing of customer orders and pro-active follow up on customer enquiries.
- Pro-active confirmation on stock availability, and follow up on stock shortages.
Qualifications:
- Certificate or diploma in any business related course.
- At least 2 years’ experience in sales.
- Previously held shop attendant position in a service store is an added advantage.
- Good relationship building, communication and networking skills
- Good influencing, negotiation, analytical and interpersonal skills
- Good organizational and time management skills
Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com stating the subject heading “SHOP ATTENDANT” by Tuesday 5th January 2021 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST).
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.