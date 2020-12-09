Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – A video of young Kenyan drug addicts injecting themselves with a hard drug has emerged and caused an uproar online.

In the video that was reportedly taken in Mombasa, one of the counties where there are high cases of drug abuse, two middle-aged men, who are hiding behind a bus were caught on camera quenching their addiction.

Shockingly, they shared a needle that contained the hard drug that is suspected to be either cocaine or heroin, oblivious of the health risks.

Watch the shocking video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST