Saturday, 05 December 2020 – The internet has erupted after a man was recorded trying dangerous stunts with his motorbike.

The man jumped on his speeding motorbike and balanced his legs in the air, making it look like a scene from a Hollywood movie.

He pulled the dangerous stunts as members of the public cheered him, oblivious of the risks that come with such stupid and reckless stunts.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST