Thursday, December 17, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he will be among the first Kenyans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Raila stated that when the Covid-19 vaccine arrives in the country, he will volunteer to be injected in public to inspire confidence among Kenyans on the vaccine.

“Certainly I would.”

“Before medicines are rolled out to the public they undergo various tests, starting with guinea pigs…I remember when I was a young boy, there was an outbreak of smallpox.”

“They introduced a massive vaccination drive in schools and market places and we were all vaccinated and the outbreak was controlled.”

“So if this vaccine has been proven to be safe for human beings and people like President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden are taking it, then there is no reason why I would not be ready to take this vaccine,” he stated.

