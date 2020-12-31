Thursday, December 31, 2020 – New Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has fired all 10 County Executive Committee Members (CECs) after taking over office from the late John Nyagarama.

In a statement yesterday, Nyaribo ordered all the CECs to hand over their duties and responsibilities to the County Secretary.

He noted that the move was in compliance with Article 179 (7) of the Constitution of Kenya.

“If a vacancy arises in the office of the county governor, the members of the county executive committee appointed under clause (2) (b) cease to hold office,” states part of the constitution.

The move comes after Nyaribo was sworn-in as the second Nyamira County Governor on Tuesday, December 29, taking over office from the late John Nyagarama, who succumbed to Covid-19 earlier this month.

During his inauguration speech, Nyaribo vowed to crack the whip on any public officer misusing funds.

“We have been losing public money by paying for incomplete and ghost development projects.”

“Corruption affects all of us.”

“Let us not be silenced but (let us) report to the responsible agencies.”

“I call upon all leaders to work together and respect each other so that we can develop our county.”

“We have been given the mandate to serve our people through service delivery,” Nyaribo stated.

He urged the residents of Nyamira County to support him in the move and report any contractor doing shoddy projects.

He also promised to elevate Nyamira County to the next level in the 18 months that he will be in office.

Nyaribo affirmed that he would address key issues affecting the county government such as graft, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

He also vowed to carry out an audit of the staff to address the issue of ghost workers, who he admitted, had crippled the County Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST