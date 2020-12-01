Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has ‘lost’ his brother, Ngigi Kuria, thanks to the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI.

Ngigi Kuria decamped to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s camp and vowed to show his brother, Moses Kuria, dust during the BBI referendum.

He is currently leading residents in the area in appending signatures in support of the BBI constitutional reform process.

Speaking today, Ngigi, who is also a Chief Officer in Kiambu County Government, stated that he strongly believed that it was the right time for the constitution to be changed.

“Matters constitution should come from the heart and what you believe in.”

“I believe that the change of the constitution is ripe and it is a concern that has been bothering mwananchi.”

“If Moses Kuria says ‘no’, then it is up to him but on my side, I am supporting it,” Ngigi stated.

However, Ngigi stated that he would support his brother if he vied for an elective seat in 2022 but maintained that he had a different view on the change of the constitution.

“It is not a matter of the family, it is a matter of your heart and what I believe in.”

“If he vies again for the parliamentary seat, I will still support him but on matters of the constitution, I am on the opposite side,” he declared.

