Thursday, December 10, 2020 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat has slammed the door on last-minute proposals by Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Led by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and former Dogoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, the secretariat shut the window for further deliberations on the content of the report by presenting the signatures and the drafted bill to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking on Wednesday, Junet and Waweru said there will be no further amendments to the report since the “train had already left the station”.

“There shall be no changes to the bill by way of addition or subtraction.”

“There is agreement on that,” Waweru said.

The DP had outlined three key points which he wanted the proponents of the BBI to feature in the report before subjecting it to a referendum, among them retaining the 47 Woman Rep positions which BBI has proposed to do away with.

On his part, Raila is said to have been pushing for some of the proposed 70 constituencies to go to ODM strongholds.

With the signatures and the bill presented before the IEBC, there are minimal chances the proposal by Ruto and Raila will be accepted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST