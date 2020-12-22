Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Murang’a County government is one of the most corrupt county governments in Kenya, going by the revelations of doctors and nurses, who had applied for open vacancies in the rogue county.

The 2010 constitution allowed the Health docket to be devolved to counties and this gave governors, CECs, MCAs and some cartels a chance to enrich themselves by demanding huge bribes from desperate job seekers.

According to a doctor, who requested anonymity, to be employed as a doctor in Murang’a County, you need to part with Sh 400,000 bribe.

The doctor said for a nurse to be employed in Murang’a County, he/she must part with a bribe ranging from Sh 250,000 to- 300,000.

He also revealed that the money is shared between Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, Health CEC, Joseph Mbai and a cartel-in-chief identified as Mr. Musyoka alias Kasyoka.

Mr. Musyoka is the handyman of Governor Wa Iria and Mbai and he used different phone calls to demand the bribe and it must be in cash.

The revelation comes a week after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said it will carry out an undercover operation to unmask how the county government recruits their staff especially doctors, nurses, and junior health workers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST