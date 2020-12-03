Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) chairman, Kembi Gitura, is among the Covid-19 billionaires, going by a preliminary report released by National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee, chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir.

According to the report, Gitura, who is also a former Murang’a County Senator, received a kickback of Sh 45 million from one of the companies that were awarded a tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at KEMSA.

The company is among 50 firms on Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) radar for their role in the questionable deals that have left KEMSA with a Sh6.2 billion stock it is unable to dispose of — unless at a loss.

EACC boss, Twalib Mbarak, said investigations into the scandal were at advanced stages.

Others mentioned in the scandal include Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, former Gatanga MPs Peter Kenneth and David Murathe, President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s niece and Steve Ngatia of Megascope Limited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST