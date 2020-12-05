Saturday, 05 December 2020 –Juja Member of Parliament, Francis Waititu alias Wakapee, has been battling brain cancer since 2018.

Speaking in a past interview, Wakapee revealed that he decided to go for a medical check-up after close members of his family were diagnosed with the disease.

It started with his elder sister, who succumbed to stage four liver cancer in 2016.

In the course of burial preparations, the once vocal MP urged his mother to go for a test, and shockingly, she was diagnosed with stage two brain cancer.

Luckily, she was declared cancer-free after 10 months.

In the course of her treatment, she advised her son to go and get tested.

Although he had no signs of cancer, he tested positive for brain cancer.

Wakapee has been in and out of the country seeking specialized medical attention and according to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the brain cancer has affected his memory.

Nyakundi alleges that Wakapee has left his son and wife to run his office since he can no longer perform his constitutional duties.

“Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu has been battling brain cancer since 2018. Reports say that he has lost all forms of memory. In his absence, his wife Susan Waititu and son Martin Munyua Waititu have unconstitutionally taken over office,” Nyakundi posted.

