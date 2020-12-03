Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) acting Chief Executive Officer, Eddy Njoroge, on Thursday, shocked the Senate Health committee when he said the COVID-19 kits donated by Chinese Philanthropist and Alibaba founder, Jack Ma, in April, are yet to be distributed to hospitals across the country.

Njoroge said the kits are yet to be distributed due to a lack of guidelines on distributing donations at the Health Ministry

Njoroge stated that the items composed of personal protective equipment, masks among others, have been lying idle at KMESA warehouse in Nairobi since April.

“We have not been able to distribute Covid-19 donations from well-wishers. We are still waiting for guidelines and a distribution list from the Ministry of Health for us to do anything,” Njoroge told the shocked committee members.

KEMSA started receiving donations as early as March to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 1.5 million people and infected over 64 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST