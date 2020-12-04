Friday, December 4, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has claimed that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment was sponsored by the State.

Venting on Twitter, Murkomen, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s right-hand man, likened the impeachment to that of former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, which he said was procured by force.

He revealed that the MCAs did not achieve the 2/3 majority threshold and that the numbers given were cooked up.

The former Majority Leader in the Senate noted that Sonko has well-documented evidence, but warned that he should not rely on the Senate to save him, because Senators like James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo can do anything with just a call from their party leaders.

“Governor Sonko impeachment mirrors Waititu’s.”

“It is state-sponsored.”

“2/3 threshold not achieved.”

“Fraudulent figures announced.”

“Impeachment is procured by force.”

“Luckily Sonko has documented evidence well but don’t rely on the Senate.”

“Orengo and Mutula with a call from above can do anything,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.

Sonko was impeached yesterday after 88 out of 122 MCAs voted to send him home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST