Friday, December 4, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has claimed that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment was sponsored by the State.

Venting on Twitter, Murkomen, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s right-hand man, likened the impeachment to that of former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, which he said was procured by force.

He revealed that the MCAs did not achieve the 2/3 majority threshold and that the numbers given were cooked up.

The former Majority Leader in the Senate noted that Sonko has well-documented evidence, but warned that he should not rely on the Senate to save him, because Senators like James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo can do anything with just a call from their party leaders.

“Governor Sonko impeachment mirrors Waititu’s.”

“It is state-sponsored.”

“2/3 threshold not achieved.”

“Fraudulent figures announced.”

“Impeachment is procured by force.”

“Luckily Sonko has documented evidence well but don’t rely on the Senate.”

“Orengo and Mutula with a call from above can do anything,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.

Sonko was impeached yesterday after 88 out of 122 MCAs voted to send him home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply