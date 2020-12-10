Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Kenyan MPs have been dealt an economic blow after the court found them guilty of earning money illegally.

The MPs will now be forced to refund more than Ksh2.9 billion they illegally awarded themselves as house allowances.

In a ruling on Thursday, Justices Weldon Korir, Pauline Nyamweya, and John Mativo, ordered the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) to deduct the money from the legislators’ salaries within 12 months.

According to the records, the MPs collectively pocketed Ksh1.2 billion annually which translates to Ksh2.9 Billion since the first payment was made.

This means that each MP will refund taxpayers’ Ksh7.2 million.

The case emerged from a row between the PSC and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Attorney General Paul Kihara had previously told the court that the house allowance was paid to the MPs without the approval of the SRC.

The MPs got Ksh250,000 in house allowances monthly – an amount which was backdated to October 5, 2018.

The AG told the court that the money translated to Ksh104 million every month from the taxpayers’ pockets.

The AG, SRC, Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court to force PSC to deduct the money paid and return the same to the Treasury.

