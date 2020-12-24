Thursday December 24, 2020 – Idemia, the French IT firm that supplied biometric registration kits to IEBC for the 2017 General Election, is on the verge of landing another huge government contract for the supply of a technology platform for the upcoming BBI referendum and the eventual 2022 General Election.

According to sources, the fresh tender is valued at around Ksh10 billion.

This was confirmed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, who confirmed Idemia’s involvement in the upcoming referendum.

IEBC had asked for clarification on the company’s involvement following a ban imposed by Parliament and later lifted by the High Court.

Formerly known as Safran Morpho Limited, and later OT-Morpho, the company rebranded to Idemia following a merger of Oberthur Technologies and Safran Identity and Security (Morpho).

In 2017, the firm hit headlines after IEBC awarded it a Ksh6 billion tender to supply voter identification and results from transmission kits (KIEMS) for the General Election.

The firm faced a lot of backlash following the 2017 presidential election that was nullified by the Supreme Court with many accusing them of being complicit with election irregularities.

Idemia is blacklisted in Nigeria, Zambia, Canada.

The company has successively bagged multi-billion shilling tenders under the Jubilee administration.

Following the nullified election, the National Assembly later passed a recommendation barring the company from doing business in Kenya for 10 years for violating the Companies Act.

However, the High Court overturned the ban in May of 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST