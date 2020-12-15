Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – A bizarre incident was witnessed in Kigoma, Tanzania after a 27-year-old woman gave birth to a strange creature with no feathers that resembled a chicken.

According to reports, the woman was rushed to the hospital by her 52-year-old husband when she complained of labour pains and when she was admitted to the labour room, nurses were shocked after she gave birth to the strange creature.

Chief Inspector of Kigoma, James Manyama, addressed the media and said the strange creature will remain under police custody awaiting an examination in a Government laboratory.

Tanzanians have a strong belief in witchcraft and sacrifices to the spirits through individuals.

Watch video of the bizarre incident.

