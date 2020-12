Wednesday, 23 December 2020 – A lady and her child escaped death by a whisker after a private car that they were traveling in lost control and plunged into the Indian Ocean.

According to reports, the lady driver lost control of the vehicle at Makupa causeway.

Luckily, they were pulled out the ill-fated car before things turned ugly and taken to hospital.

The victims are reportedly in bad condition.

See photos taken from the scene of the accident.







