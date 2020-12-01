Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – A cancer survivor has shared a touching story, narrating how God lifted her, just when she was about to give up on life.

The lady, who is identified as Alice Irungu, lost her husband several years back after he succumbed to a heart disease and left her to raise their three children.

She was also diagnosed with cancer and while she was fighting for her life in the hospital, God spoke to her in a vision.

She had a voice telling her that she will find love again and get a husband and at first, she was confused since at that time, she was focused on fighting the deadly disease.

However, everything that God had shown her in a vision came to pass. She was treated successfully for cancer and fell in love again after meeting her white husband online.

God also blessed her with another child despite being 46 years old.

Doctors had told her that she won’t be able to get more kids due to the chemotherapy processes that she went through while fighting cancer but God works miraculously.

Their adorable baby girl is 9 months.

This is what she posted on Thriving Couples KE Facebook page.

God told me I would remarry in a vivid vision. This as I had just been diagnosed with cancer. Who thinks about getting a husband while in the fight for their life? I had lost my first husband several years back to heart disease and was raising my three children alone. Everything God promised me came to pass. I was treated successfully for cancer, met my current husband online and even got another baby at 46 ( she’s 9 months today) despite the odds. The doctors had told me I would not be able to get more kids due to chemo ( I couldn’t care less at the time….I was already raising three alone).

Is 55:11 so is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.

See photos of the lovely couple.

