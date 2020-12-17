Thursday, 17 December 2020 – For those who think that marriage is a scam, just join the Thriving Couples Facebook group and read interesting love stories narrated by amazing couples.

Jorim Okello has narrated how his wife of 6 years stuck with him through thick and thin.

Okello met his wife when he was a second-year University student after he went to preach in her home area.

They became friends and after 2 years, he proposed to her and she said yes.

He narrated how his beautiful wife paid part of his tuition fee and even paid his house rent.

When they got married, life was not easy especially after he lost his job.

However, they went through the tough time together and finally made it.

