Saturday, December 12, 2020 – Faded singer Marya of the Chokoza hit song, went on a ranting spree on Friday and exposed her husband Kevo badly.

Marya accused her husband of being a womanizer and absconding parental duties.

She painfully narrated how she is forced to borrow money from well-wishers to feed their son as her husband spends money on women and booze.

The former singer further disclosed that her troubled marriage had led her to depression.

A sneak peek into Kevo’s Instagram page reveals that he lives a very lavish lifestyle.

The young man, who comes from a well to do family, shares photos cruising in the top to range vehicles and partying hard in high-end clubs even as his three-year-old son sleeps hungry.

