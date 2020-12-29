Tuesday, 29 December 2020 – The internet has erupted after a man was pictured hiding more than six loaves of bread during the swearing-in of Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, who has taken over after the untimely death of John Nyagarama.

The man was hiding the loaves under the seat, probably waiting for the function that took place at Nyamira Primary school in Nyamira town to end and take them home.

A Twitter user identified as Denis Aunga shared the photo saying, “During the swearing-in of Governor Nyaribo, a man is seen hiding more than six loaves of bread. The same people are the ones seen complaining about our leaders stealing public funds.

See photo.

