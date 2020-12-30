Wednesday, 30 December 2020– Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, flaunted his expensive home after he hosted high-profile leaders from his Rift Valley backyard.

From the photos that he shared on Twitter, lavish houses built in the American style can be spotted in the background.

Murkomen said that he hosted a delegation of leaders from the County Assembly of Elgeyo Marakwet including the Speaker and Majority Leader of County Assembly to discuss matters of national and county importance.

“Yesterday, my family&I were glad to host our members of County Assembly led by Our Speaker&Majority Leader. We discussed a lot of issues of both county and national importance. We were privileged to have Gov.Sang and Hon. Kositany in our midst&to listen to their wise counsel, “he posted.

