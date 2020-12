Monday, 21 December 2020 – Her name is Anita Omanga, the younger sister to Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga.

Anita, just like her elder sister, who is a well-known clout chaser, loves parading her goodies on social media.

Anita Omanga has some very juicy boobs that she flaunts to anyone interested to see.

See her latest photos that have left men salivating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST