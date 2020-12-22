Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has spilled the beans on who killed the late Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka and why.

Speaking during the burial of the senator in Machakos, Sonko revealed that Kabaka was assassinated by the ‘deep state’ and the system.

He noted that the deep state under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, orchestrated the murder of Senator Kabaka for fighting for the land rights of his people.

He disputed an earlier version that Kabaka died as a result of using too much Viagra with his mpango wa kando by the name Esther Nthenya.

“Kabaka didn’t not die for using sex enhancement pill Viagra, it was the work of the ‘deep state’.”

“Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and people close to Uhuru murdered Kabaka in cold blood for fighting for the land rights of people of Machakos,” stated Sonko amid cheers and applause from mourners.

The Senator died on December 11 while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted after he collapsed a week earlier while having sex with Nthenya at an apartment in Kilimani.

The Kenyan DAILY POST