Monday, December 7, 2020 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has confirmed that the Senate sitting to consider Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s impeachment will be this Wednesday.

The decision was arrived at after he (the Speaker) confirmed that he had received a notice from the Nairobi County Assembly, seeking to impeach the embattled governor.

The Senate is set to start hearing the charges before voting to uphold or reject the impeachment motion.

Sonko was impeached last Thursday after a total of 88 MCAs out of 122 voted to kick him out of the office.

He was impeached over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

If acquitted, Sonko will resume his duties as Nairobi Governor, but if the decision is upheld, the governor will be deemed to have lost his seat, and the County Speaker will assume the role of governor since Sonko does not have a deputy after Polycarp Igathe resigned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST