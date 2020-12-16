Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence after Independent candidate, Feisal Bader, won the Msambweni by-election by beating Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate, Omar Boga, with a huge margin.

Feisal pulled a surprising win with 15,251 votes against Boga’s 10,444 of the 27,313 votes cast in the poll.

‘The hustler candidate’ defied opinion polls which had projected the ODM candidate would win.

Ruto, who took to Twitter on Wednesday morning said democracy has won.

“Congratulations my friend Feisal Bader. Your win cements our trust in God and the people,” Ruto said.

“Democracy and People power have triumphed. Watu wa Msambweni Mungu awabariki. To others there’s next time,” Ruto added.

Despite a low voter turnout, the exercise was marked by arrests of politicians and agents, voter bribery allegations, missing names in the voter register, and pockets of violence as rival groups clashed.

