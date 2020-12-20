Sunday, December 20, 2020 – Renowned social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has shared his sentiments after self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, joined the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

On Saturday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, announced his interest in vying for the Nairobi county governor by-election following the Thursday impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

“I, Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan citizen by birth and registered voter in Nairobi, hereby declare my candidature for the position of Governor of Nairobi in the upcoming by-election,” Miguna Miguna declared.

Reacting to Miguna’s declaration, Alai said Nairobians will make a bad choice by replacing Mike Sonko with Miguna Miguna, whom he termed “as madmen with zero work”.

He said replacing Sonko with Miguna is the same as replacing fake pastor Victor Kanyari with pastor Thomas Wahome, who is also a fake pastor.

“Replacing Sonko with Miguna is like replacing Wahome of Helicopter with Kanyari. Madmen! Zero work!,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

