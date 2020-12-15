Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – When Guardian Angel introduced 50-year-old Esther Musila to his fans and revealed that they were in love, some people thought that he was just creating stunts to promote his new song.

But the two love birds confirmed during an interview with a local media house that they were dating despite their age difference of twenty years, Guardian being 31 and Esther 50.

Esther told off critics and said that Guardian Angel is the man she has chosen to spend the rest of her life with.

The hot couple occasionally share photos and videos spicing up their marriage.

In this video, Guardian and his wife, who is old enough to be her mother, are seen playing like primary school kids to spice up their love.

This is just awesome.

