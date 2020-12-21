Monday, December 21, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is reportedly planning to return the favour to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election that was occasioned by the impeachment of the then Governor Mike Sonko.

According to reports, ODM is ready to support a Jubilee candidate as a way of returning a favour to Kenyatta’s party.

Jubilee did not field a candidate in the Kibra 2019 and Msambweni, Kwale December 2020 Parliamentary by-elections, which were perceived to be ODM strongholds.

In the upcoming Nairobi elections, ODM have allegedly been promised to take the Deputy Governor position as Jubilee seeks to retain the Governor seat.

Suba East MP, Junet Mohamed, confirmed that Jubilee and ODM have not yet met to discuss how to approach the by-election.

A number of names have been floated for the handshake candidate, from former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Head of Presidential Delivery Unit Nzioka Waita to Dennis Waweru (former Dagoretti South MP and Building Bridges Initiative taskforce member).

Exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, and politician Agnes Gakure have declared interests in the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST