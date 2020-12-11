Friday, December 11, 2020 – Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, has died at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for the past one week.

Kabaka became ill last Thursday after he collapsed while having sex with a lady identified as Ester Nthenya – a Secondary School teacher – at 3D Apartments in Kilimani.

The MP was rushed to the hospital after he complained of a severe headache.

Preliminary police investigations show the senator booked the apartment on Thursday morning and they enjoyed themselves for 21 hours before he collapsed.

Nthenya was arrested on Monday but she was released on Wednesday after toxicology results showed the Senator was not poisoned before he collapsed.

“As we speak she is now at home. The police had no reason to hold her after test results revealed that the senator was not poisoned,” Nthenya lawyer Dan Maanzo told journalists on Wednesday evening.

Vomit samples from the Senator analysed at the Government Chemist revealed that there were no toxins fed to the lawmaker as had been earlier speculated.

