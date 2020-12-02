Home Editorial See the new bus terminus in Dar es Salaam – Hapa Kenya... See the new bus terminus in Dar es Salaam – Hapa Kenya ni siasa za BBI tu (PHOTOs) December 2, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Eti ninunulie mtoto chakula, kwani nilizaa na wewe – PASTOR NG’ANG’A warns his congregants against asking for financial help (VIDEO) VIDEO shows how BOBI WINE survived an assassination attempt from despot MUSEVENI (WATCH) This man married his wife when he had just 75 bob in his pocket and this is how they have grown together (PHOTOs) Meet a boba-boda rider who wooed a University LADY and married her – Mwanaume Ni kujiamini (PHOTOs) DRAMA as Kenyan man torches his wife’s car after catching her red-handed cheating – It was reduced to scrap metal (VIDEO) PHOTO of DP RUTO being surrounded by a bevy of beauties during Dubai trip – This man has a soft spot for hot ladies. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,455FollowersFollow