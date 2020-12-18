Friday, December 18, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, have reportedly identified the man who will succeed Governor Mike Sonko after he was impeached by the Senate on Thursday.

Uhuru and Raila, who played a pivotal role in the impeachment of Sonko, are planning to field a ‘handshake candidate’ who will work hand in hand with Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General, Mohamed Badi

The Nairobi governor by-election will be held by February 15, 2021, which will be within 60 days of the Senate impeachment vote.

Uhuru and Raila want Former Dagoretti North MP, James Waweru, to be the handshake candidate, who will contest for Nairobi gubernatorial seat during the by-election.

The ODM party will appoint the Deputy Governor who will work with Waweru.

Currently, Waweru is the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Joint Secretary.

Deputy President William Ruto is also reportedly planning to field a ‘hustler candidate’ who will compete with the handshake candidate.

