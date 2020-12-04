Friday, 04 December 2020 – Controversial singer and businesswoman, Akothee, hosted a lavish graduation party for her daughter, Vesha, at Villa Rossa Kempinski hotel, on Tuesday, to celebrate after she graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from Strathmore University.

Vesha, who is the singer’s eldest daughter, was driven to the posh hotel in a limousine and given memorable VIP treatment.

Top Kenyan celebrities among them Lillian Muli, MC Jessy, MCA Tricky, Dr. Ofweneke, and many others graced the invite-only affair.

Polished city lawyer, PLO Lumumba, was also invited.

The well-educated lawyer gifted Akothee’s daughter a book written by the late activist and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Wangari Maathai.

The book that is titled, Unbowed, narrates Wangari Mathaai’s extraordinary journey from a little known village in Nyeri to the world stage.

Akothee shared photos of the renowned lawyer handing over the book to her daughter and said, “Only Quality People. Who are the invites in your parties ,who knows you ,it’s not about whom you know . Thanks my darling @ PLO LUMUMBA. A FRIEND INDEED. Brought my daughter a book by WANGARI MATHAI Be BLESSED Okil kamaloka”

The Kenyan DAILY POST