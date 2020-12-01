Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, on Monday moved to the Supreme Court to seek the court’s interpretation on how the 2010 constitution should be amended.

The governor, who is a renowned constitutional lawyer and expert, wants the apex court to rule whether a bill containing a proposed amendment should only be limited to an amendment of a single issue of the constitution.

At the same time, Kivutha is seeking to understand whether national or county governments or state officers – acting in an official capacity- are allowed by law to use public resources to finance or seek constitutional amendments like Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Kivutha’s move to block BBI seems to have angered the proponents of BBI, who happen to be President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

On Tuesday, Kivutha, who appeared on Spice FM, claimed drones have been hovering over his residence in recent days because of his stance on the BBI report.

He said even his phones are tapped and he cannot speak to anybody since state machinery has been unleashed on him.

“Even when you called me, the phone call was going to somebody else, a lady was answering the phone which I had in my hands,” Kivutha said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST