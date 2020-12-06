Sunday, December 6, 2020 – Presiding CITAM Bishop, David Oginde, has faulted the manner in which President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, are proceeding with their controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking at a special service to welcome the new Presiding Bishop, Calisto Odede, yesterday, where Uhuru was also present, Oginde told the president that he had abandoned the church in the process of passing the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

He requested the president to allow the church room to support the BBI by incorporating their demands.

He made his request in a comical manner, using the train analogy, as ODM leader Raila Odinga has called the initiative on a number of occasions.

“There is a train of which you are a driver.”

“This train is supposed to take us into a better and more peaceful Kenya.”

“Unfortunately before we were ready, we heard that the train had left the station.”

“We were shocked,” he continued, referencing how the initiative was quickly gathering momentum,” Bishop Oginde stated.

He explained that Christians felt left out and stranded at the ‘station’ wondering how to catch up with the train.

During this time, Uhuru could be seen fidgeting from his seat as he laughed away the bishop’s comments.

When he rose to give his remarks, the head of state did not make any reference to Oginde’s request and only assured the church of his Government’s support.

“You can always count on my support, my Government’s support as we move together, state and church, to do God’s will. Both of us are here to serve and we need each other and we need to work together.”

“By doing so we are able to achieve our objectives much more quickly and deliver the needs of our people,” the President said.

