Friday, December 4, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, was on Thursday impeached by the Nairobi County Assembly after 88 MCAs out of 110 MCAs eligible to vote supported his ouster.

Despite whisking away a sizeable number of MCAs to Kwale County to create a quorum hitch, and seeking refuge in courts, Sonko was beaten at his own game by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who were working behind the scenes to ensure the governor is impeached.

Immediately after the flamboyant governor was impeached, 59 MCAs rushed to police stations in Kwale County complaining that their credentials had been used to log on to the electronic voting system and vote against their own man – Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

“They have used guerilla tactics to log in our details. All the 59 of us have been in Kwale and not Nairobi. When we resume, our first order is to impeach Mutura,” Pangani MCA Peter Wahinya claimed.

Sonko was impeached for failure to approve the County’s Sh37.4 billion budget, abuse of office, gross violation of the law, committing a crime under the national and international laws as well as lacking the physical and mental capability to run the county government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST