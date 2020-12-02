Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – An alarm has been raised over the increase of theft incidences in supermarkets as the festive season begins.

Barely a day after a wicked woman was caught on camera pickpocketing another woman in an over-crowded supermarket in the city, another video of a mzungu being robbed while doing some shopping has emerged.

The theft was executed by a middle-aged man and two pretty slay queens.

CCTV camera captured a smartly dressed slay queen snatching the white man’s expensive iPhone, which she tucked in her trouser before she walked away.

The man didn’t even notice that he had just lost his phone.

The two ladies and the middle-aged man are said to be part of a notorious gang that is targeting high-end shoppers.

Watch video.

