Tuesday, 01 December 2020 – A 24-year-old slay queen, who spiked a man’s drink at a club in Nyali, stole his phone, and transferred Sh 1.6 million from his NCBA bank account, was arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts on Monday.

Beatrice Mueni was charged with administering a stupefying drug to Richard Wanyonyi on September 8th before stealing his phone and emptying his bank account.

Mueni and Wanyonyi, who is a banker by profession, were hanging out at a club in Nyali when she drugged him and committed the crime.

Wanyonyi told the court that he started experiencing difficulties in breathing before he became unconscious.

“It was after I became unconscious that Mueni stole my phone and managed to transfer Sh1.6 million from my bank account,” the victim told police.

Mueni was arrested on Saturday after engaging detectives in cat and mouse games for several weeks.

After being grilled by DCI detectives, the suspect confessed that she shared the loot with two other suspects, who were in her company and are still at-large.

She further revealed that she used part of her share to buy land in Murang’a County.

She reportedly paid for the land in two installments of Sh200, 000 and Sh300, 000.

Detectives disclosed that the suspects also used part of the stolen money to pay their rent in Mombasa and party in different high-end clubs in Mombasa and Kilifi.

Mueni was arrested at Signature Club along Kenyatta Avenue over the weekend.

She is believed to be part of a gang of women who drug and rob revelers in Mombasa and Kilifi.

She was released on a Sh3 million bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

Here’s a photo of the suspect in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST