Thursday, December 17, 2020 – Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, is in deep trouble besides impeachment.

This is after he was accused of squandering taxpayers’ money to the tune of Ksh 4.6 million on his daughter’s trip to the United States of America in 2018.

Supporting Sonko’s impeachment in the Senate yesterday, Nairobi City County Assembly Minority Leader, Michael Ogada, gave a detailed report alleging misappropriation of public funds by the governor.

“The governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko oversaw and authorised the financing of an illegal, irregular, extravagant, exorbitant and flashy trip to New York, USA, for his daughter Saumu Agnes Mbuvi amounting to Ksh 4.6 million,” he stated.

“The daughter flew in a first-class flight to New York costing the taxpayer Ksh840,000 shillings, which I know very few Kenyans are permitted to fly first class using public funds,” he added.

The Embakasi Ward MCA alleged that Nairobi County’s first daughter embarked on the trip disguised as a county administrator to purportedly attend the County First Lady’s conference held during the 62nd session of the Commission for the Status of Women 2018.

Ogada went on to give an in-depth breakdown of how Saumu’s expenses for the trip were catered for and the total amounts spent on each particular activity.

“Mr. Speaker on the same trip, besides flying first class, a chopper was hired for her at the cost ksh200,000 to go round New York City and see how beautiful the city was, using public funds.”

“She then went ahead to have an outside party at the cost of Ksh260,000.”

“She was transferred from the First Lady’s conference to Philadelphia at a cost of Ksh60,000.”

“In Philadelphia, she went to visit tourist Sites at a cost of Ksh100,000.”

“She was accompanied by the media, who were paid, Ksh120,000.”

“While she was there, they were able to spend around Ksh300,000 on ground transport,” Ogada further testified.

The MCA went on to allege that a junior officer from the county was forced to withdraw a per diem of Ksh2.6 million in her name, while she was escorted by one of the governor’s bodyguards.

After withdrawing the cash, the bodyguard walked away with the money.

Sonko was impeached on December 3, 2020, after 86 members of the county assembly voted in favour of his ouster, setting him up for a date with the senate to determine his fate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST