Friday, December 18, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to be fired up by the outcome of the Msambweni by-election, where his man, Independent candidate, Feisal Bader, thrashed ODM candidate, Omar Boga.

On Friday, Bader, who was speaking to a local daily said he owed his win to Ruto, who supported him in every step along the way.

“The DP really supported me whenever I needed him throughout the campaign and up to this moment,” Feisal revealed.

Buoyed by a decisive victory in Msambweni, Ruto is now determined to test Raila Odinga’s grip in Western Kenya in the upcoming by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai.

The Matungu by-election has been set for March 4 next year to replace MP Justus Murunga who succumbed to Covid-19.

The Kabuchai parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of James Lusweti, who also succumbed to Covid -19.

To test his popularity in Western, Ruto travelled to Kakamega County on Friday where he will be hosted by Malava MP Malulu Injendi.

On Saturday, Ruto will attend the burial of Lusweti of Ford Kenya in a significant ceremony likely to be marked by high political temperatures.

Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, a close ally of Ruto, said the hustler nation – was “dusting their lab coats” for another grueling contest.

“Overconfidence is not the trademark of the hustler nation movement. Ours is humility and engaging with the people. We will work with the candidates the people of Matungu and Kabuchai give us,” Khalwale said.

