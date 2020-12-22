Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Renowned social media commentator and blogger, Robert Alai, has shared his sentiments after former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, announced that she will vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat that fell vacant following the impeachment of Mike Sonko, last week.

According to Alai, Nairobi residents will be electing another Sonko if they elect Margaret Wanjiru as the next governor of Nairobi.

“Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is Sonko on stilettos and carrying a Bible. Seen how Jesus is Alive Ministry is? Does it inspire you? Seen how she handled Kamangu? What inspires you? Don’t fall for the crap and if you do, don’t say I didn’t warn you,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Bishop Margret Wanjiru and Canadian-based Lawyer Miguna Miguna have already expressed their interest in the seat, which pundits predict will be a political showdown between Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to Ruto’s insiders, the second in command will either support Miguna Miguna or Margaret Wanjiru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST