Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has joined other Kenyans in condemning Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, after he attacked doctors for planning to go on strike.

Raila, who was speaking in Kisumu on Monday, appealed to doctors to be understanding.

“It’s not only doctors who are dying… we are also in a hard position economically… this is not the time to hold the government at ransom,” Raila said.

Raila‘s statement came as another doctor succumbed to the virus on Monday.

Fighting to breathe through machines in the ICU ward at Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital, Dr. Stephen Mogusu made an impassioned plea to his colleagues: save yourselves.

Commenting on Twitter on Tuesday, Omanga compared Raila Odinga to Iran’s dictator, Ayatollah Khamenei.

She said Raila and his ODM cows are hiring bloggers to taint the good name of our healthcare workers.

“Ayatollah and his cows have now hired hair-brained bloggers to malign, denigrate and attack our healthcare workers. What a time to be alive!” Omanga wrote on her Twitter handle.

