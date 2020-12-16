Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is not a politician to joke with, going by the results of Tuesday by-elections in Msambweni, Murang’a, Wundanyi, and Naivasha.

In Msambweni, Ruto’s candidate, Feisal Bader, won the seat with a huge margin after he thrashed ODM candidate, Omar Boga, who had the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.

In the Gaturi Ward by-election in Murang’a, Esther Mwihaki Kamau, who had the support of Ruto beat Jubilee Party candidate, Rose Wakuthii with a huge margin.

In Lakeview Ward Naivasha, Ruto’s man Wanyoike Wanango won the seat beating the Jubilee Party candidate badly.

In Mbale Ward, Wundanyi constituency, Ruto’s man gave ODM’s candidate a big thrashing indicating that the DP’s hustler’s movement is a force to be reckoned with.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Ruto said the by-elections are an indication that democracy and people’s power has triumphed.

“Democracy and People power have triumphed. Watu wa Msambweni Mungu awabariki. To others, there’s next time.” Ruto said.

