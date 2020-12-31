Home Forum Security starts with you! – Look at this LADY! (PHOTO) Security starts with you! – Look at this LADY! (PHOTO) December 31, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MICHELLE NTALAMI and her alleged ‘Wamunyoyez’ lover MAKENA NJERI disturb the internet with new romantic photos. JAMAL thinks he can tame AMBER RAY, Once in the streets, she forever belongs to the streets(PHOTOs) Notorious husband snatcher AMBER RAY confirms she is dating wealthy city businessman JAMAL (PHOTOs) Despite living a lavish life in the city, OWAGO NYIRO’s ‘Simba’ in the village looks like a rat’s nest (PHOTOs) PHOTOs of DP RUTO, his wife and daughter grazing at their ranch – This man has real wealth Senator MURKOMEN, who calls himself a hustler, lives like a king – See his palatial home (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow