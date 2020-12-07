Position: Assistant Education Secretary

Location: Nakuru

REF: CDN/HR/018/326/2020

Job Description

The Catholic Diocese of Nakuru (CDN) Education Department wishes to recruit a highly motivated, competent, honest and remarkably talented Assistant Education Secretary.

The Assistant Education Secretary will work closely with the Education Secretary, school heads and other educational stakeholders in the CDN, to maintain high educational standards and actively promote quality education delivery and smooth running of the educational facilities that fall under the CDN.

Responsibilities

Coordinates all bursary schemes and all related matters in the CDN Education Office. This will include planning, sourcing of funds, selection of needy students and their admissions among others issues.

Works hand in hand with the headteachers/teachers to make sure that the syllabus is implemented accordingly.

Supervise curriculum implementation.

Represents the office in County and Sub-County Education meetings.

Represents the Education Office in Church Private/Sponsored Boards of Managements, and Parents’ Associations.

Writes proposals/projects that assist in the Education sector.

Harmonizes and coordinates joint examinations and other activities within CDN.

Coordinate East Pokot Education Initiative.

Qualifications

Must have Bachelors in Education.

Must be a registered by Teachers Service Commission.

Should have a minimum of 5 years experience in teaching and 3 years experience as head of a school.

Must have good communication skills both written and oral

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their cover letter and a detailed CV only, and names of three referees and day time telephone contacts to:

Personnel Director

Catholic Diocese of Nakuru

P.O. Box 938 – 20100

Nakuru.

or E-mail us – cdnhr@yahoo.com

So as to be received by 18th December 2020 MUST indicate Current & Expected consolidated salary in your application. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Catholic Diocese of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer