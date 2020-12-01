Position: Secretary – Administration (1 post)

Location: Thika

Duration: (2) years contract.

Qualifications

Diploma in secretarial studies. (KNEC) or its equivalent

Higher Diploma in secretarial studies and Short courses qualification will be an added advantage.

Minimum 5 years’ experience.

Proven work experience as a secretary or administrative assistant.

High degree of multitasking and time management capability.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proficiency in MS Office.

Familiarity with office organization and optimization techniques.

Computer literacy.

strong management, negotiation skills, interpersonal skills, communication skills, and ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines and ICT skills.

How to apply

Application letter, detailed CV, photocopies of relevant certificate and testimonials.

This position must comply with chapter six of constitution.

Any attempts to directly or indirectly canvas shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Clearly indicate the position you are applying for.

People with special needs are encouraged to apply.

Thika technical training institute is an equal opportunity employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from widest range of eligible candidates.

All applications to be addressed to and should have reached the office by 7th/12/2020.

The Principal

Thika Technical Training Institute,

P.O Box 91-01000.

Thika.

Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted.