Thursday, December 31, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha has warned school heads against increasing school fees at will after some national public schools issued a fee structure of Ksh80,000 from the recommended Ksh53,554.

Magoha warned all headteachers barring them from raising the fees to be charged per head.

The schools raised the fees arguing that the money would be used to improve infrastructure, purchase sanitizers among other requirements.

The issue was raised by the Kenya National Parents Association (KNPA) which claimed that some of its members had decried the increase of the tuition fee terming it frivolous.

The CS directed the headteachers to stick to fee guidelines provided by the Ministry of Education.

He further directed that schools should not deny students, both in primary and secondary schools, admission on the basis of fee arrears.

“No child should be sent home for fees.”

“We have Ksh 19 billion to facilitate free education for both primary and secondary school and this money shall be wired to the institutions by next week,” stated the CS.

He went on to add that Ksh14 billion would be awarded to secondary schools while Ksh 5 billion would be given to primary schools.

The Kenyan DAILY POST