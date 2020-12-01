Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – As the date for mass reopening of schools nears, the Government has kicked off a review exercise on the schools’ physical structures as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his November 12 address to the nation.

Yesterday, the Committee on Education and that of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development released a preliminary statement with proposals on how to meet the directive from the head of state.

The joint committee proposed to adopt cheaper and safe alternative construction materials, away from the stone-walled structure which is considered to be expensive.

The proposals including using bricks, hollow blocks, interlocking bricks and expanded polystyrene (EPS) technology.

EPS is a new cost-effective wave in house construction which entails building homes by assembling ready-made EPS panels, sandwiched between a wire mesh that is sealed on both sides with concrete.

Already, homeowners have embraced the technology which ensures cost savings of around 25% – while construction time is cut by half as the panels come ready for installation.

The teams further proposed that schools be able to purchase materials such as cement, paint and iron sheets at a subsidized cost.

Uhuru, during his November address, stated the new guidelines would enable the Government to have standardized bills of the quantity that will guarantee value for taxpayers’ money.

The Ministry of Education is on a tight schedule to ensure schools around the country are suitable for students as they reopen in January.

